Lincoln elementary school teacher receives award, $10K prize

She's constantly working to improve the programming available to students by serving on building and district committees, team-building with colleagues and taking new classes to learn updated curriculum, said Amy Peterson, a fellow special-education teacher.

“Accolades like this are very hard for Sara," Peterson said. "She’d much prefer to fly under the radar and just keep working with kids. She is, however, very deserving of this award.”

Teaching is not limited to interactions with students, but also involves building trust and a working relationship with parents, Peterson said.

“I think parents are happy she is working with their child and comfortable talking to Sara about both academic and personal concerns that affect their child,” Peterson said.

Voinovich represents Kahoa, LPS and its many hardworking, dedicated and talented teachers, Principal Terri Nelson said.

“If one of her students is not experiencing success, Sara is finding out why and what she needs to do to support that student to be successful,” Nelson said. “She knows her students and cares about them deeply.”

