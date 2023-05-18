Tuesday evenings at Emily Shelstad’s home are best described as organized chaos.

Shelstad is one of a few parent volunteers at Sheridan Elementary who help manage the school’s Destination Imagination (DI) program. DI is a worldwide challenge in which students work in teams to solve open-ended challenges in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Fellow volunteer Kristen Cline, now the DI coordinator at Sheridan Elementary, started the program at the school in 2015. Although Sheridan is the only elementary school in Lincoln with a DI program, it has expanded within the school to include teams in every grade except kindergarten, Cline said.

"That's been really fun to see," she said.

So why the organized chaos at the Shelstad’s on Tuesday nights?

Because the program at Sheridan is run by volunteers instead of through school curriculum, students don’t have a designated meeting space for their projects. And when students build projects like, say, a marble track designed like a roller coaster that's over 6 feet tall, having enough space to store projects can become an issue.

So students meet at the homes of parent volunteers like Shelstad to fine-tune their projects, which are intricate and take months to construct.

Each year, students (who can form teams between two and seven people) are able to pick from six different categories to decide what challenge they’ll try to complete. The planning process generally starts in late August.

It's a massive time commitment throughout the year for students, parents and advisers, according to Cline.

"We have rehearsals/meetings every week and at least six weekends, if not more. … The parents have to get the kids there and we have to be there, too," she said.

Sheridan’s fifth-grade team, dubbed “The Imagineers,” did the fine arts challenge. The goal was for students to develop acting and creative skills through artistic media, script writing and prop design. The team had to write and develop a story inspired by a work of visual art, build props and, most importantly, design and create a piece of kinetic art that creates movement.

The kicker is that DI has strict outside involvement policies, so everything built for these projects is entirely done by students. Volunteers like Cline, Shelstad and Heather Kully serve more as facilitators — ensuring that students are staying on-task when they meet and working safely.

“So it’s really kid-led, we just sort of make sure they’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing at the right time and making sure they understand all the different check boxes they need to get each challenge completed,” Shelstad said.

Cline said that Sheridan Elementary had five teams involved in DI this year. After ideas are formulated and projects begin to take shape, the next phase in the DI calendar is the competition circuit.

Students compete regionally first then, if they win, they move on to state competition. At DI competitions, students are judged by volunteer appraisers who score on a variety of categories, like teamwork, creativity and attention to detail. Teams that place first at state then move to the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

This year “The Imagineers” and Sheridan’s third grade team — named “Cuckoo Coaster Crew” — both qualified. It marks the second time that the fifth grade team qualified for the finals and the first time for the third graders, who completed the engineering challenge.

The latter required building a system that moves a small marble through different levels. Higher scores are given for the longer the ball stays in motion. An accompanying skit about a hero that goes on an extraordinary mission is required, too.

Kully, who advises the third graders, was nervous about the layers of the challenge initially but has been pleasantly surprised with how well the third graders have done.

“When we talked to the third graders about roller coasters, they were immediately all excited,” Kully said. “However, as coaches, I was at least a little nervous. … So we were like, ‘Are you sure this is something that you want to do?' And we kind of went back and forth a little, but the kids were super enthusiastic about the idea.”

Each team’s skits are equal parts well-crafted and hilarious. The roller coaster the third graders put together goes through multiple levels of a “dream world” that the third graders conjured up. Each box represents a different dream, which includes a banana-themed world and a vampire-themed world, among others.

After the third graders send the ball down the roller coaster they designed, they begin their skit, which centers around a boy falling asleep on the toilet and experiencing each dream world.

The fifth grade skit centers around a fable from China called the Dragon Painter, the story of a painter who serves a maniacal king. The backdrop for the fifth graders is a redesigning set that flips over by using a crank and pulley system.

Parent volunteers like Shelstad, who has a daughter on the fifth grade team, have enjoyed seeing how the girls have grown as a group since they made their start in DI.

“They’ve really learned how to make compromises and work together, which has been really fun to see,” she said.

In the lead-up to the Global Finals, which run from May 20-23 in Kansas City, Missouri, the third and fifth grade teams have been working on fine-tuning their projects. They’ve also been fundraising, setting up a GoFundMe, a bake sale and a doughnut fundraiser to raise money for travel costs.

“DI is not an expensive program throughout the year, it’s just when we get to the stage where we’re actually going to Global Finals is when a significant financial burden comes in,” Shelstad said.

Cline said that teams come from nearly everywhere imaginable, but large percentages come from China and Texas.

The Global Finals will be a memorable event for Cline, Shelstad and Kully, all of whom will have children competing on the teams. And while the parent advisers are working hard to make sure everything is ready for the event, they also appreciate the opportunities that DI has afforded their children.

They hope that they can inspire other schools around Lincoln to start a DI program themselves.

“I don’t really know of any other thing that’s comparable for a kid who is creative and smart and wants to showcase those abilities, but wants to do so in a team setting,” Shelstad said. “I think that DI is a really cool thing to have.”

