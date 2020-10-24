Lincoln Education Association warns teachers against participating in 'sick-out'

While not all teachers oppose the district’s reopening plan, teachers and parents who do have filled nearly every board meeting this year, and many were angered when the district changed the wording on protocols for if the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's risk dial moves into the red (severe) category.

LPS officials said they changed the wording to align with public statements by Superintendent Steve Joel and what they know now about how the virus spreads.

Originally, the protocols said LPS would go to fully remote learning if the dial moved to red. Now they say officials will work with the health department and follow its recommendations.

LEA issued a statement last week saying the board wanted the district to stay with the original wording.

Bennett acknowledged that teachers are exhausted and frustrated.

“We know our teachers are under tremendous stress and that the current pace of work, especially expecting teachers to meet the needs of in-person and online students at the same time, is not sustainable. Covering for colleagues who are sick or quarantined is increasing the workload on an already overburdened staff,” Bennett said.