Lincoln Education Association warns teachers against participating in 'sick-out'

The Lincoln Education Association is warning Lincoln Public Schools staff not to participate in a "sick-out" Monday, as rumors that the idea was circulating among teachers gathered steam this weekend.
In a letter sent to all members Saturday, LEA President Rita Bennett said “LEA will never advocate for, support or encourage action that could harm our members, colleagues and students. LEA will not condone any work stoppage, ’sick-out,’ walkout or work slowdown as a means of activism.”
Bennett said she learned of rumors of a sick-out through a message from a concerned member.
The author of the original message encouraging the action was anonymous but stated “We are calling for a mental health day on Monday, October 26th. Please use your sick leave to call in and take a day for your own well-being (no grading, no email, no school). Please also help the district more fully understand the decisions being made without our input by passing this message along to 5 other trusted colleagues. You cannot be fired for using your sick time, and rates of teachers out of building cannot withhold anyone from accessing sick leave.”
Teachers' stress has been evident, and growing, since the beginning of the school year, particularly the challenges of trying to teach in person and remote simultaneously.
LPS officials have proposed adding several more planning days to give teachers additional planning time.
While not all teachers oppose the district’s reopening plan, teachers and parents who do have filled nearly every board meeting this year, and many were angered when the district changed the wording on protocols for if the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's risk dial moves into the red (severe) category.
LPS officials said they changed the wording to align with public statements by Superintendent Steve Joel and what they know now about how the virus spreads.
Originally, the protocols said LPS would go to fully remote learning if the dial moved to red. Now they say officials will work with the health department and follow its recommendations.
LEA issued a statement last week saying the board wanted the district to stay with the original wording.
Bennett acknowledged that teachers are exhausted and frustrated.
“We know our teachers are under tremendous stress and that the current pace of work, especially expecting teachers to meet the needs of in-person and online students at the same time, is not sustainable. Covering for colleagues who are sick or quarantined is increasing the workload on an already overburdened staff,” Bennett said.
A letter sent to LEA members said the union has been working with LPS administration to fix some problems, but that the work is ongoing and could be improved with more input from teachers.
The LEA Board of Directors notified members that the Nebraska Industrial Relations Act, which governs labor relations of Nebraska public employees, including certificated staff of public school districts, states that, "No right shall exist in any natural or corporate person or group of persons to hinder, delay, limit, or suspend the continuity or efficiency of any governmental service ..., either by strike, lockout, or other means. ... Any person who willfully violates this Act shall be guilty of a Class I misdemeanor, punishable up to one year in jail or a fine up to $1,000, or both. They could also be subject to action by their employer.”
