Lincoln East team wins We the People competition

Keynote speaker was Judge Francie Riedmann of the Nebraska Court of Appeals. Awards were presented by Pam Hastings Carrier, state coordinator, and Steve Guenzel, president of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation. Acting NU College of Law Dean Anna Shavers welcomed students to the college.

“Wow! I am so impressed,” Riedmann told the students. She said the competition required them to think on their feet, reason, analyze and “take the past and make it applicable to the future.” The competition also promotes valuable life skills, she said.

“I urge you to stay involved in your government," she said. "You are the people for whom our government was formed.”

Carrier said the We the People curriculum fosters attitudes necessary for students to participate as effective, responsible citizens and complies with Nebraska state standards for civics and government. She thanked students for participating and reminded them that We the People provides them with a foundation to “embrace the Constitution and use it in the future to solve national problems.”

Teams of three or four students presented essays and answered questions before panels of judges in the state competition. The questions were focused on the following units of study in the curriculum: