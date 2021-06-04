Lincoln East teacher known for snow day predictions is retiring, but his prognostications will continue

Chuck Morgan, the longtime Lincoln East teacher with the snow day crystal ball, is retiring after 26 years.
But his over 6,600 followers on Twitter have no need to worry: the geography and history teacher has no plans to stop his snow day predictions.
Morgan, East High's longtime girls soccer coach, is somewhat of a folk hero on social media, where his predictions at @weather4us became the stuff of legend to students with a penchant for snow days.
"They're either really happy with me, and there's been a few times where I've been wrong and, boy, I'm chump change at school," Morgan said, laughing. "But that's all part of the fun."
He has no actual influence on the decision to call off school -- a committee makes that decision -- but Morgan said Superintendent Steve Joel is a fan of the Twitter account and encouraged him to keep it up in retirement.
Morgan's interest in weather started as a kid, and when he became a teacher, he would often share his weather predictions at school. Then in 2011, students encouraged him to take his weather calls to the masses on social media.
The Twitter account took off.
"I've built a fan base," he said. "These kids really rallied behind me."
Morgan said the timing was right for his retirement after over two decades at East. Substitute teaching may be in the cards, but first Morgan is looking forward to traveling and spending time with family -- he has five grandchildren -- and hopes to catch up on yardwork, too.
The 66-year-old never set out to become a teacher in his 40s after a stint in the military and time spent working various odd jobs, including at a skiing business and galvanized steel plant.
"I'm kind of the modern Forrest Gump," he said.
Morgan decided to pursue education and started out teaching middle school at Lincoln East when it was still offered there before transitioning to high school.
It's the kids, he says, he'll miss most, especially the shy students with whom he enjoyed striking up conversations. He'll miss the staff there, too — from his fellow teachers to the administration and custodians.
"It's been a great journey," he said. "Nothing beats being a teacher."
Last year was especially busy for Morgan. LPS used all five snow days built into its schedule, including several during February's cold snap that brought historic low temperatures to Lincoln.
So, what about next year?
"It's so hard to predict," Morgan said. "But I would safely bet we would probably see three snow days."
After-school program
If your student is enrolled in summer school this year, they can enroll in afternoon programs offered through Lincoln's Community Learning Centers free of charge.
The program is available to K-12 students enrolled in summer school, which is held weekday mornings in June. If you're a parent who can't pick up your student after the morning summer school classes or a student just looking for something else to do, you can stick around for CLC classes in the afternoon, many of which are centered around STEM and the outdoors.
The classes are being paid for with a grant from Beyond School Bells, a local organization committed to providing after-school opportunities for students.
Decade after district office fire, Joel reflects on navigating LPS through even greater challenge: a pandemic
In a typical year, the programming is only offered at Title I schools, said CLC director Nola Derby-Bennett.
But with summer school being offered to all K-12 students this year, it made sense to expand the district's afternoon offerings.
"It keeps students in that mental school mode," Derby-Bennett said.
The CLC classes are offered throughout the summer — not just during June — but are only free of cost as a wraparound option with summer school.
Derby-Bennett said there are about 1,500 students taking part in free programming this summer and enrollment is still open.
Parents can contact their children's school for more information.
Year to remember
The Class of 2021 will go down in history, mostly because of what it missed over the past year, said Lincoln High principal Mark Larson.
"I can't imagine being 16 years old and being confined to my house, isolated from my friends and not being able to do so many of the things that I loved," said Larson at Friday's graduation ceremony at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
A pandemic is nothing new for Lincoln's oldest high school, however.
In October 1918, students at Lincoln High were forced to leave the classroom as the Spanish flu spread.
No Zoom back then, Larson noted. Students were simply sent home.
But even with the availability of virtual learning over a century later, the Class of 2021 showed the same perseverance and gained a lot to replace what was lost, Larson said.
Grit. Resilience. An unwavering belief that whatever life throws at you, you can take it.
And now a diploma to show for it.
No drive-thrus or card showers this year: Lincoln's Class of 2021 brings back traditional graduation parties
By the numbers
* 2,790. Graduates who moved the tassels on their mortarboards during ceremonies at Pinnacle Bank Arena over the Memorial Day weekend. Kudos to them.
* 3.5 million. Number of minutes teachers and students in LPS spent on Zoom per day in the height of the pandemic. Looks like remote learning will be a thing of the past for many, however.
* 73. Days until the first day of school. But who's counting?
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack