Lincoln East teacher known for snow day predictions is retiring, but his prognostications will continue

Chuck Morgan, the longtime Lincoln East teacher with the snow day crystal ball, is retiring after 26 years.

But his over 6,600 followers on Twitter have no need to worry: the geography and history teacher has no plans to stop his snow day predictions.

Morgan, East High's longtime girls soccer coach, is somewhat of a folk hero on social media, where his predictions at @weather4us became the stuff of legend to students with a penchant for snow days.

"They're either really happy with me, and there's been a few times where I've been wrong and, boy, I'm chump change at school," Morgan said, laughing. "But that's all part of the fun."

He has no actual influence on the decision to call off school -- a committee makes that decision -- but Morgan said Superintendent Steve Joel is a fan of the Twitter account and encouraged him to keep it up in retirement.

Morgan's interest in weather started as a kid, and when he became a teacher, he would often share his weather predictions at school. Then in 2011, students encouraged him to take his weather calls to the masses on social media.

The Twitter account took off.

"I've built a fan base," he said. "These kids really rallied behind me."