Lincoln East High School finishes fourth in Math Day bowl contest

Lincoln East High School finished in fourth place in the top class of the bowl competition at the 33rd annual Nebraska Math Day, which welcomed back 52 schools and nearly 500 students to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus on Nov. 17.

This all-day event consisted of the PROBE (Problems Requiring Original and Brilliant Effort) II individual competition, the fast-paced Math Bowl Swiss-system team competition and interactive challenges and activities. Nearly 900 students took the PROBE I exam concurrently at their respective school classrooms in late October.

Forty students came to Math Day to take the PROBE II exam, and the top 25 students won scholarships to Nebraska. Viet Lai of Scott Middle School in Lincoln finished second. Four students from Lincoln East placed in the top 25, including Jay Peng at eighth and Christina Xu at ninth, as well as three students from Lincoln Southwest.

In the competitive class of 24 bowl teams, Omaha Central High School finished in first place, Scottsbluff finished second, Elkhorn South was third, and East earned fourth.

In the recreational class of 24 bowl teams, Duchesne Academy in Omaha finished first, Millard South High School was second, Norfolk Senior High came in third, and Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff took fourth place.