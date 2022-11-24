 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Lincoln Journal Star is partnering with Fremont Contract Carriers who will sponsor 1,750 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick

Lincoln East High School finishes fourth in Math Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln East High School finished fourth in the top class of the bowl competition at the 33rd annual Nebraska Math Day, which welcomed 52 schools and nearly 500 students to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus last week.

The all-day event consisted of the PROBE (Problems Requiring Original and Brilliant Effort) II individual competition, the fast-paced Math Bowl Swiss-system team competition and interactive challenges and activities. Nearly 900 students took the PROBE I exam concurrently at their respective schools in late October.

Grizzlies claw way to the top of mascot competition at Standing Bear High School
Following years of decline, LPS' graduation rate improved at every high school last spring

Forty students came to Math Day to take the PROBE II exam, and the top 25 students won scholarships to NU. Viet Lai of Scott Middle School in Lincoln finished second. Four students from Lincoln East placed in the top 25, including Jay Peng eighth and Christina Xu ninth, as well as three students from Lincoln Southwest.

People are also reading…

In the competitive class of 24 bowl teams, Omaha Central High School finished first, Scottsbluff second, Elkhorn South third and Lincoln East fourth.

In the recreational class of 24 bowl teams, Omaha Duchesne finished first, Millard South  second, Norfolk third, and Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff fourth.

From the classroom: Substitute teachers will see some extra cash if they work at these Lincoln schools
How LPS prepares a staple of chili season: warm, homemade cinnamon rolls
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking at the tentacles of cells may help us understand cancer more clearly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News