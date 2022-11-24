Lincoln East High School finishes fourth in Math Bowl

Lincoln East High School finished fourth in the top class of the bowl competition at the 33rd annual Nebraska Math Day, which welcomed 52 schools and nearly 500 students to the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus last week.

The all-day event consisted of the PROBE (Problems Requiring Original and Brilliant Effort) II individual competition, the fast-paced Math Bowl Swiss-system team competition and interactive challenges and activities. Nearly 900 students took the PROBE I exam concurrently at their respective schools in late October.

Forty students came to Math Day to take the PROBE II exam, and the top 25 students won scholarships to NU. Viet Lai of Scott Middle School in Lincoln finished second. Four students from Lincoln East placed in the top 25, including Jay Peng eighth and Christina Xu ninth, as well as three students from Lincoln Southwest.

In the competitive class of 24 bowl teams, Omaha Central High School finished first, Scottsbluff second, Elkhorn South third and Lincoln East fourth.

In the recreational class of 24 bowl teams, Omaha Duchesne finished first, Millard South second, Norfolk third, and Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff fourth.