Lincoln East grad files lawsuit over fall from stage during one-act play in 2019

And it alleges that Lincoln Public Schools was negligent for allowing the production to go forward knowing that it was not properly lit and that another student had fallen earlier that day.

Friedman said about 15 minutes before Lincoln East's play was to begin, LPS faculty learned that a girl had fallen off the stage in an earlier performance. She wasn't hurt and "tried to play if off as part of the production," Friedman said.

A faculty member also discovered that the glow tape used to mark the edge of the stage wasn't lighting up. Students used flashlights to quickly try to put down new glow tape, he said.

Friedman said before the play started, students from Lincoln East asked whether they should use the thrust extension in their play.

"LPS students were simply told to be careful by LPS faculty," the attorney said.

During a scene in the one-act play, "Rumors of Polar Bears," Strauss was pretending to be unconscious as another student carried him to another part of the stage.

The actor was meant to carry Strauss out of a spotlight, which lit the main part of the stage. But they both fell and were taken to the North Platte hospital with injuries.