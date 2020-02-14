Lincoln early childhood fund outpaces last year's donations

The second Lincoln Littles Giving Day — an annual push for donations to a fund that helps working families afford quality child care — surpassed last year’s results by $30,000.
The day netted $668,150, which will be used to help close the gap between state child care subsidies and working families that don’t qualify for the help but can’t afford the steep cost of quality child care.
The annual giving day held on Feb. 12 — Lincoln’s birthday — is hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and inspired by Prosper Lincoln’s goal of increasing access to high-quality early childhood education.
Twenty early childhood education providers at Step 2 or higher on the state’s five-step rating scale, called Nebraska’s Step Up to Quality, are now participating in the Lincoln Littles initiative. That’s up from 13 last year.
In addition to offering tuition assistance, the fund hopes to encourage providers to be part of the state’s rating system.
The tuition assistance for families is funneled through the child care centers, which must serve at least one child from a low-income family receiving subsidies. The assistance is aimed at families that make up to 200% of the poverty level, incomes not eligible for subsidies.
In 75% of Lincoln’s families with children under 6, all adults in the household work, according to the 2019 Lincoln Vital Signs, and there are 3,362 children under age 6 in Lincoln living in households that fall below the poverty line. Just 9% of children in poverty are enrolled in early childhood education.
The participating providers are: CEDARS Youth Services, The Children’s Place, Coddington Learning Center, Community Action Head Start, Dimensions Education Program–A Street, Dimensions Education Program–First-Plymouth, Educare Lincoln, Faith Lutheran Touching Hearts, Fingerprints Child Development Center, Kids First Inc., Kids Imagination Station, KinderCare Learning Center, KinderCare Learning Center–Northeast, KinderCare Learning Center–West A, Loving Hearts Child Development Center, St. Mark’s Preschool Kidzone, Trinity Lutheran Early Childhood Program, Westminster Preschool, Willard Community Center and World of Knowledge Child Development Center & Preschool.
