Lincoln early childhood fund outpaces last year's donations

The second Lincoln Littles Giving Day — an annual push for donations to a fund that helps working families afford quality child care — surpassed last year’s results by $30,000.

The day netted $668,150, which will be used to help close the gap between state child care subsidies and working families that don’t qualify for the help but can’t afford the steep cost of quality child care.

The annual giving day held on Feb. 12 — Lincoln’s birthday — is hosted by the Lincoln Community Foundation, in partnership with the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and inspired by Prosper Lincoln’s goal of increasing access to high-quality early childhood education.

Twenty early childhood education providers at Step 2 or higher on the state’s five-step rating scale, called Nebraska’s Step Up to Quality, are now participating in the Lincoln Littles initiative. That’s up from 13 last year.

In addition to offering tuition assistance, the fund hopes to encourage providers to be part of the state’s rating system.