Lincoln dodges heavy snow, but strong winds set to blow in

In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka area, urging people in a news release to “stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job."

The city of Lincoln said dozens of crews worked Friday morning to clear arterial streets, bus and school routes after the heaviest snow fell about sunrise.

By afternoon, however, streets that were reported as snow-packed became wet as temperatures rose above freezing.

The same was true in rural areas of southeastern Nebraska, where highway speeds had returned to near-normal by Friday afternoon.

Earlier Friday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that U.S. 75 was closed near the Kansas border in Richardson County because of a rollover accident involving a semi. Interstate 80 eastbound also had one lane closed because of a crash at the Archway exit in Kearney.

Police had responded to 28 accidents in Lincoln by Friday at 5 p.m.

Drivers are warned to anticipate slick conditions returning as temperatures drop and to be prepared for blowing snow as strong winds intensify, especially north of Interstate 80.