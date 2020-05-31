Lincoln couple retiring after touching students' lives for combined 88 years

John Gingery, East’s head football coach, said Kechely could have moved up and on, but chose to stay.

“He made me a better coach,” he said.

Gingery played on the 1975 Spartan football team that won a state title, Kechely’s first year as a volunteer coach. Kechely was hired as a coach two years later, and Gingery later joined the coaching staff and the two became good friends. Gingery was a volunteer coach and Kechely was on staff when East won its second state title, in 1979.

“He is a dedicated, conscientious, honest, caring person. He truly loves what he did and he was great with kids,” Gingery said. “Because of who he is, his honesty, kids trusted him. He always had their best interests at heart.”

Leaving the East programs he’s helped coach for decades will be one of the hardest things about retirement, Kechely said.

“I wanted my football players and my baseball players to be good, but most of all I wanted them to be good people,” he said. “Athletics is just that little journey, but that total package is what kind of person you are going to be in the end.”