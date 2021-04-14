Lincoln company wins $20.2M bid to build new elementary school in northeast Lincoln

With construction schedules getting tight and concerns over supply chain issues growing, the Lincoln Board of Education moved swiftly Tuesday to put a local construction company to work building a new elementary school.

Board members voted unanimously to accept the $20,163,000 bid from Kingery Construction to build the school near 102nd and Holdrege streets.

The building for about 525 students and likely to be named for longtime LPS teacher Ada Robinson is to open in time for the start of school in August 2022. It's part of the bond issue approved by voters last year.

Scott Wieskamp, operations director for Lincoln Public Schools, told board members that the construction cost is about $1 million above what was budgeted. That's largely tied to a 3,500-square-foot increase in the size of the building, which is now targeted at 84,000 square feet.

Wieskamp said the increase in size wasn't necessary for one specific program but for a number of issues, including changes in technology and safety and security measures.

The total projected cost of the elementary school building project, however, is less than what LPS estimated in its 10-year facilities and infrastructure plan when factoring in inflation.