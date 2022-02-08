Lincoln company nets $2.5 million contract for work on 70th Street roundabout near Standing Bear

A Lincoln construction company got a contract Tuesday to revamp a section of South 70th Street and build a roundabout adjacent to Standing Bear High School.

The Lincoln Board of Education approved Bauer Infrastructure's nearly $2.5 million bid to improve a portion of 70th Street north of Saltillo Road and install a roundabout at Carger Lane.

The new high school is expect to open in August of next year.

The bid is part of a cost-share agreement with the City of Lincoln, which will reimburse Lincoln Public Schools for roughly half of the project's cost.

The work will include repaving and widening 70th Street between Carger Lane and Saltillo Road to include turn lanes into Standing Bear, as well as the roundabout.

A roundabout at 70th and Saltillo is already in place as part of work on the South Beltway. Another roundabout is planned on the southeast corner of the school site, where 77th Street will meet Saltillo Road.

LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp said the 70th Street project will begin this spring, but will be contingent on construction of the South Beltway. Work on the 77th Street portion will take place next year, in time for the school's opening in August 2023.

Other infrastructure work is contained in Bauer's bid, including a water main project and other utility work.

The board approved the bid 7-0, waiving the typical two-reading format.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

