Lincoln Christian begins work on $5.6 million expansion to meet growing enrollment

It's also a way to encourage subs to pick up spots they might not typically work, said Eric Weber, LPS associate superintendent of human resources.

The district is not suffering from a shortage of subs per se, Weber said, but rather scheduling issues.

Many subs will request to only work certain days — like Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — that result in unfilled spots, especially on Mondays and Fridays.

Last week, 26% of open slots were never filled, requiring other teachers in a school to cover those classes and reducing their own planning time.

"It puts a lot of pressure on the building," said Weber.

The district employs a small number of teacher associates — basically long-term subs — but the pool to hire from is typically bigger in the spring as college students graduate in December and are looking for temporary work.

LPS will dip into federal coronavirus relief funds to dole out the bonuses, but just how much it will spend will depend on the number of subs who take the district up on its offer, Weber said.

Last year, LPS offered similar bonuses to subs who worked 75% of the days in any given month.

New perspective on 9/11