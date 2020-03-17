Lincoln child care facilities working to limit class sizes to 10 or less

"We are still very much in the land of the unknown," the center said. "Our goal is to operate under this limited care model for as long as we can but that may change at any time."

In Omaha, the child care center run by St. Paul United Methodist Church shut down completely for the week.

"It's very important to me to flatten the curve," the Rev. Stephanie Ahlschwede said Tuesday, referring to efforts to prevent further cases of COVID-19 which would add stress on the nation's health care system. "And I'll admit, I assumed all child cares would close when (Omaha Public Schools) did."

Those other centers didn't close, but Ahlschwede said she believes the church made the right call to ask the 80 children to say home for the week, giving the church time to do a thorough cleaning and assess what would be best for the facility, staff and families moving forward.

"Our parents have been very supportive -- I think it was the right thing for us to do," Ahlschwede said.

Back in Lincoln, Dubas said her centers, which each accommodate 60-80 children on a normal day and employ 15-18, have taken more steps to put distance between various age groups and activities.