The Lincoln Board of Education discussed its spending capacity for the 2023-24 school year at its Tuesday meeting, proposing an overall budget that's more than $20 million higher than last year.

The approximately $514 million proposed budget accounts for increases to staff salaries and other line-item adjustments like $100,000 for free menstrual products in schools. The proposed budget also outlines a property tax levy drop that would be the biggest at Lincoln Public Schools in more than 20 years.

This year’s budget is about $24 million, or 4.8%, more than last year’s. The 2022-23 budget also increased from the previous year, too, rising about 5.8% from the 2021-22 school year.

LPS first unveiled the proposed spending blueprint at a work session in late June, followed by a series of five public forums during the summer to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinions and ask questions. The board held a second work session to discuss the budget in July.

No one spoke about the budget during the public comment portion of the board meeting Tuesday night and there was little discussion among board members.

Staff salaries and benefits make up about 90% of the total budget. LPS pays about 6,500 employees each month, totaling $30 million monthly.

If the budget is adopted, the district’s property tax levy would decrease 14 cents from the current $1.21 per $100 of valuation to $1.07. The board originally proposed a 13-cent decrease in June.

However, even with the 14-cent drop, Lincoln residents will likely still see an increase in their property taxes because of a projected 22.5% average increase in property values across the district.

“Throughout the process in June, we talked about the needs of the school district,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for business affairs at LPS. “We also talked about the rising valuations, and we talked about how reducing the levy could offset some of what a property might be experiencing with your valuation increases.”

LPS is still expected to take in $27 million more in property tax revenue this year, which is used to fund general operations and bond debt repayments.

Property owners in Lancaster County received postcards this week notifying them of potential property tax increases as part of a new state law that aims to increase transparency with taxpayers.

As a result, the district fielded just shy of 20 phone calls from citizens regarding the tax levy decrease on Monday and Tuesday, according to Standish.

“Everyone has truly just sought information and is just wanting to understand the numbers they're looking at, wanting to talk about the school district process,” Standish said.

LPS is also looking to add more bus routes for its students by increasing its transportation budget by $680,000. The district has been experiencing a bus driver shortage for some time and was still 30 drivers short before the start of the school year. StarTran provides seven booster routes for LPS students, although that program will end Monday.

This is the district’s last budget cycle that accounts for federal coronavirus funding. Because of this, LPS plans to set aside $2.5 million for investments and projects for when the federal funding is gone.

The federal dollars have paid for things like interventionists, mental health supports and expanded summer school.

The proposed budget also accounts for the cost of opening Standing Bear High School this fall and $361,000 for its early childhood program.

The budget allots $100,000 in funding to provide free menstrual products for all LPS middle and high schools, too, something students have advocated for in the past.

The board will hold a public hearing on Sept. 25 before its set to vote on the proposal at its Sept. 26 meeting.

