Lincoln Board of Education member Don Mayhew faces challenger for District 7 seat

“Now is not the time for on-the-job training for board members,” he said.

He said other accomplishments during his tenure include creating a strategic plan for the district, starting all-day kindergarten and introducing digital curriculum.

Patestas, who moved from Queens, New York, 15 years ago to his wife's native state, has been a chiropractor for 25 years, 10 of those in New York.

He has four children, two of whom graduated from LPS, one who is still in high school and one in middle school. He said he wants to provide his time and effort to make a positive contribution to the school board.

“I’d like the community and the school board to be in agreement as far as new schools, the taxes and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

A major priority will be to make sure all students are back in school, which was disrupted by the pandemic.

“I have a high school student. The best environment for learning is not in your bedroom or on a couch,” he said.

Like most schools across the country, LPS made an abrupt shift to remote learning for the final quarter of last year. This year, all schools were open, though students could choose to learn remotely.