Lincoln Board of Education considering changes to public comment policy

The Lincoln Board of Education is considering a number of revisions to its public comment rules, including shortening the amount of time allotted to each speaker from five minutes to three.

The proposed changes would also give the board president discretion to change that time allotment to accommodate the number of people wishing to address the board.

Speakers would also have to sign up for public comment no more than 30 minutes before the meeting and 15 minutes after it starts. Under the current rules, speakers can sign up at any point during the meeting. The draft revisions also reflect changes made to the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, including that speakers provide their address.

The proposal comes after the board sat through a number of marathon meetings over the past two years with dozens of speakers packing the district office to criticize — or support — LPS' pandemic restrictions and the now-shelved health standards proposal at the state level.

The proposed change simply adds more detail to how public comment should be run, said John Neal, associate superintendent for governmental relations and general administration.

"What we had before was a policy that had some overarching statements," Neal said. "We have had more participants in public than before, so we've tried in the new language to describe the things that we already do."

By shortening the time individuals get to speak, the board will be able to hear from more speakers during the first scheduled public comment period, which typically comes before the board moves on to regular business, Neal said.

Under it's 8420 policy governing citizen participation, the board is also proposing adding a clause clarifying that public comment "cannot impede the board from completing the business of the meeting." Board policy states that regular meetings of the board are for conducting business as opposed to providing an open public forum.

The open meetings law allows public bodies "to make and enforce reasonable rules and regulations" regarding the conduct of persons speaking at meetings.

LPS officials also added an additional paragraph stating that public comment will be scheduled at "some board meetings." Neal said that is meant to clarify that the board does not accept public comment at certain meetings, like some work sessions, where there is a specific objective to accomplish.

Nebraska statute does not require that public bodies allow people to speak at each meeting as long as it does not forbid it at all meetings.

The proposed policy changes also allows the board chair to organize public comment by what agenda items or topics are brought up and the age of speakers.

The Lincoln Board of Education will vote on the change at its meeting May 24.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.