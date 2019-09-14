High school students and their parents can prepare for the college application season by attending the Lincoln Area College Fair.
The college fair will be 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22 at Southeast Community College. The event is sponsored by EducationQuest Foundation and the Nebraska Association of College Registrars and Admissions Officers.
The fair will feature financial aid presentations and visits from representatives of about 100 colleges.
EducationQuest asks visitors to follow these steps to make the most of their visit:
* Register for a bar code at NebraskaCollegeFairs.org and either print or save it to your smartphone.
* Choose which colleges you want to visit by looking at the College Fair article at EducationQuest.org, and arrive early to have time to visit them at the fair.
* Prepare a list of questions to ask representatives.
* Learn about financial aid at the College Fair by attending one of the financial aid programs.