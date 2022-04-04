 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

'Lily needs this back' – Family seeking return of daughter's wheelchair taken from outside central Lincoln home

  • 0

Every Monday morning, Melissa Eusterwiemann sets the little purple wheelchair at the end of the driveway of her central Lincoln home.

She then goes back inside and gets her 7-year-old daughter Lily, a first grader at Randolph Elementary School who was born with spina bifida, and they wait for the bus. While Lily can get around with a walker, she relies on the wheelchair to cover long distances at school.

Missing wheelchair

When Melissa Eusterwiemann helped her daughter, Lily, out of the house to the wheelchair that she left at the curb on Monday morning, it was gone. "I just couldn't believe it," Eusterwiemann said. "That wheelchair is important for her."

But when Eusterwiemann and her daughter went outside to greet the bus on Monday morning, the wheelchair was gone.

"I just couldn't believe it," Eusterwiemann said. "That wheelchair is important for her."

Eusterwiemann talked to the bus driver. Her neighbors didn't see anything either.

Watch now: Leading a school district like Sioux City (and soon Lincoln) is drummer Paul Gausman's real jam
Career Academy welder blazing her own path — and setting records in the process
Watch now: Lincoln Southwest senior beat cancer. Now he's a state champion debater

She's not sure why it was taken -- whether it was a thief with nefarious intentions or someone who thought the family was simply getting rid of it. And while their recycling is picked up on Mondays, the collector usually comes later in the day, Eusterwiemann said.

People are also reading…

She filed a report with Lincoln Police, who confirmed the search for the purple TiLite Twist manual wheelchair taken in the 3400 Block of N Street sometime between 8:10-8:40 a.m.

Investigator Scott Parker said anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police.

Eusterwiemann said she will take back the wheelchair with no questions asked. Anyone with information can contact her on Facebook, where Eusterwiemann posted about the incident Monday.

She simply wants the wheelchair back so her daughter can be fully mobile.

"Lily needs this back."

Crete student follows in footsteps of original 'Freedom Writers' in new book
End of free meals in Lincoln schools could add to 'boiling pot' of food insecurity

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

April's Full Pink Moon brings an end to meteor shower drought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News