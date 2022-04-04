'Lily needs this back' – Family seeking return of daughter's wheelchair taken from outside central Lincoln home

Every Monday morning, Melissa Eusterwiemann sets the little purple wheelchair at the end of the driveway of her central Lincoln home.

She then goes back inside and gets her 7-year-old daughter Lily, a first grader at Randolph Elementary School who was born with spina bifida, and they wait for the bus. While Lily can get around with a walker, she relies on the wheelchair to cover long distances at school.

But when Eusterwiemann and her daughter went outside to greet the bus on Monday morning, the wheelchair was gone.

"I just couldn't believe it," Eusterwiemann said. "That wheelchair is important for her."

Eusterwiemann talked to the bus driver. Her neighbors didn't see anything either.

She's not sure why it was taken -- whether it was a thief with nefarious intentions or someone who thought the family was simply getting rid of it. And while their recycling is picked up on Mondays, the collector usually comes later in the day, Eusterwiemann said.

She filed a report with Lincoln Police, who confirmed the search for the purple TiLite Twist manual wheelchair taken in the 3400 Block of N Street sometime between 8:10-8:40 a.m.

Investigator Scott Parker said anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police.

Eusterwiemann said she will take back the wheelchair with no questions asked. Anyone with information can contact her on Facebook, where Eusterwiemann posted about the incident Monday.

She simply wants the wheelchair back so her daughter can be fully mobile.

"Lily needs this back."

