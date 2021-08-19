Like many districts around country, LPS is facing a bus driver shortage

The district offers a $1,000 signing bonus for new drivers and paras — $500 when you accept a route and $500 later. The starting pay for a new driver is $19.49 an hour. For paras, it's $14.13.

LPS also pays for drivers's commercial license training, and shifts are typically full-time and run Monday through Friday.

Robley said driver shortages are a cyclical problem each fall, and not just in Lincoln. At Omaha Public Schools, where 22,000 students ride a bus, there has been a 25%-30% increase in vacancies, the Omaha World-Herald reported, but just how how many bus drivers OPS needs is a fluid number.

LPS will typically become flush on drivers around the midyear mark, Robley said. Until then, those wishing to apply can go to LPS.org.

What's in a waiver?

Here's a question I hear a lot from some school officials: Why did mask-wearing have to become political?

I'm not prepared to address that question, but regardless of the answer, school leaders are in an untenable position. You can't please both sides.