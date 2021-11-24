Lied Center planning a $25 million expansion; UNL eyeing new music building

Two blocks to the west, a replacement for the Westbrook Music Building would create 101,000 square feet of new space at the corner of 10th and Q streets near the on-ramp for I-180 for music education, which has been offered at UNL since 1894.

According to the regents’ agenda, the current Westbrook Music Building was designed without many of the features that are now expected in a music instructional space, including wide corridors, acoustic isolation measures, a quiet HVAC system and plenty of storage, rehearsal and performance spaces.

The new building, which would be contemporary in design, would anchor the southwest corner of City Campus, and become an important gateway to downtown and the Haymarket in addition to fixing the older building’s deficiencies, the university said.

“The proposed program will provide right-sized, safe, quality spaces for the programs at (Glenn Korff School of Music) with safe, accessible, acoustically designed spaces for students, faculty, visitors including children, and guest artists,” the program statement reads.

On average, UNL has enrolled about 380 students in its music programs since 2017, although that number is trending downward. The university said a new building could be key in reversing that trend.