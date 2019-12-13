LIBA to stay neutral on LPS bond voters will decide in mail-in special election

The Lincoln Independent Business Association will remain neutral on the Lincoln Public Schools' $290 million proposed bond issue, which will go to voters Feb. 11 in a special mail-in election.
The organization has supported the two previous LPS bond issues in 2006 and 2014, but its board has concerns about “the size and scope of this particular bond, especially as property values in Lincoln continue to increase," according to a news release.
The bond issue would pay for two small high schools and athletic facilities, a new elementary school and other additions and renovations to existing schools.
The LIBA board was unable to reach consensus in support or opposition and so decided to remain neutral, according to the release.
LIBA sent a letter to the Lincoln Board of Education in November asking it to include provisions in the ballot language to protect taxpayers and promise to decrease the tax rate if property values increase or if there were savings from refinancing.
Even though those were not included in the ballot language, the LIBA statement said it hopes the school board will “be willing to abide by these principles going forward.”
Marilyn Moore, co-chair of the bond campaign Great Schools for Great Kids, said in the two previous bond issues, LPS and the Board of Education did what they said they’d do and held the line on new taxes.
“We are confident — and, according to polling, so are Lincoln voters — that LPS and the Board of Education can be trusted to once again keep their word while continuing to provide the highest level of education for our children,” she said in a prepared statement.
Also Friday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively announced the Feb. 11 special election will be conducted by mail.
Ballots will be mailed to all voters Jan. 20 and can be mailed back or hand-delivered to the election commissioner’s office, 601 N. 46th St., during regular business hours. A ballot drop box also is available around-the-clock on the north side of the office. All ballots must be returned to the election office by 5 p.m. Feb. 11.
Lincoln residents not registered to vote can do so until Jan. 24 using Nebraska’s online voter registration portal or at the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. Mail-in voter applications must be postmarked no later than Jan. 24. Residents can register to vote in person at the election commissioner’s office through Jan. 31.
