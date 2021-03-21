Let's dance: LPS plans to hold proms this spring but guest list will be limited

At Lincoln Lutheran, prom will be at school with masks required, and no outside guests or snacks. The school will cater a dinner beforehand to minimize students going out to dinner. Seating will be limited to two to four students per table, to allow as much distance as possible and making it easier to contact trace if necessary, said Principal Matt Heibel.

“One of the biggest factors in deciding to have prom is since Christmas break we have had very few, if any, positive COVID-19 cases,” Heibel said. The school had a dance in February, which worked well, he said.

Pius X will hold its prom at the Embassy Suites, including a dance and dinner, said Principal Tom Korta. Like LPS, it will limit attendance to seniors at Pius X and masks will be required, except when eating.

Pius X will have a post-prom party open to juniors as well as seniors, because the event will allow more distant distribution of people, he said.

Lincoln Christian plans to have prom, and students will need to be masked if they are not properly distanced, said Principal Zach Kassebaum.

Raymond Central will host its event at the school, will allow guests and require masks. It won’t have a traditional dinner this year.