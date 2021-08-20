Lessons learned during pandemic continuing to influence how UNL faculty teach

According to Donsig, UNL’s math faculty first made the decision to stop teaching courses asynchronously in the summer of 2020 in lieu of requiring students to be online during a normally scheduled class time.

They leaned on UNL’s online master’s program and in-service math teachers across the state for tips on structuring an all-online course, as well as tricks for keeping students engaged through Zoom.

“People teach people,” Donsig said. “Videos themselves are not enough — there has to be a person the student has a connection to, and that is what we need to support and sustain our online work.”

Math faculty also improved the department’s online homework system, cutting down costs for students and providing an ease-of-use for both students and faculty.

And they started offering tutoring sessions and meetings with faculty through Zoom, services that will continue as they help expand access to those living off campus, or those who live on campus who may not be able to make in-person events.

“It’s a bit of ‘Field of Dreams,’” Donsig said. “You don’t know if you build something if there is going to be any usage of it, but we know students know how to use Zoom, so it certainly serves as a resource.”