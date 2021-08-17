Lessons learned during pandemic continuing to influence how faculty teach

“It’s a bit of ‘Field of Dreams,’” Donsig said. “You don’t know if you build something if there is going to be any usage of it, but we know students know how to use Zoom, so it certainly serves as a resource.”

Wakefield — who coordinates freshman-level courses like intermediate algebra, college algebra, trigonometry, business calculus and contemporary math — said the videos created as lecture materials will still be available to students as well.

“We still have all of those resources, so we want to leverage them and give students a resource if they get behind or need another explanation on a topic that might click with them in a different way,” he said.

Jaci Lindburg, NU’s associate vice president of digital education and IT strategy, said efforts like those in UNL’s math department during the pandemic have “really leveled the playing field” for all students moving forward when it comes to access.

“Some of these efforts were in play before,” she said, “but we also knew we had the opportunity to create possibilities for students that would serve them after the pandemic as well.”