Learning doesn't stop in juvenile detention. Here are the teachers behind LPS' Pathfinder program

"I grew up (with) no father figure, so I had a similar background," he said. "But I had some adults step in, ... and so eventually I made teaching my goal once I settled in and figured out who I was."

About 20 teenagers are in the program at any given time as they await court decisions. Some might stay for a couple of weeks; others may be there for months. Many are from Lincoln, but others are from out of state.

"You have to be ready sometimes on a Monday (for) a whole new set of kids," Baker said.

But the mission remains the same: Inspiring students to learn — even at a traumatic time in their lives — so they can be successful.

Part of that starts with making it feel like a classroom. In the center of the youth services building — like a hub on a wheel — are classrooms and offices separate from the living units, which circle the building like spokes.

Students rotate from class to class, and there are teachers for different subjects — from core classes to courses in art and e-learning options — which allow students to gather needed credits for graduation.

"It looks like a regular school," said Pathfinder director Randy Farmer.