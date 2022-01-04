Learning doesn't stop in juvenile detention. Here are the teachers behind LPS' Pathfinder program

The science teacher was sitting in a restaurant when he ran across his former student.
Dirk Baker recognized one of the servers as a former student from the Pathfinder Education Program at Lincoln Public Schools, which helps young people continue their education during a particularly rough period in their lives: during a stay in juvenile detention.
But here was proof that even the darkest periods of one's life don't define anybody.
The former student was moving to Florida to become an underwater nature photographer, he said. Baker, a science teacher with a particular affinity for biology, thought: How awesome is that?
"I was like, 'Well, that's super cool,'" Baker said.
It's the small moments such as those — the stories of former students moving on from their troubled past, the tangible impact a teacher can have — that have defined the Pathfinder Program's mission since launching in 2002.
Baker has been there practically from the beginning, leading science lessons for the 14- to 18-year-olds who go in and out of the Lancaster County Youth Services Center every school year.
A former teacher at Culler Middle School, Baker was recruited to teach in the program, and he found himself attracted to its work teaching science, in addition to art, to students in the juvenile justice system.
"I grew up (with) no father figure, so I had a similar background," he said. "But I had some adults step in, ... and so eventually I made teaching my goal once I settled in and figured out who I was."
About 20 teenagers are in the program at any given time as they await court decisions. Some might stay for a couple of weeks; others may be there for months. Many are from Lincoln, but others are from out of state.
"You have to be ready sometimes on a Monday (for) a whole new set of kids," Baker said.
But the mission remains the same: Inspiring students to learn — even at a traumatic time in their lives — so they can be successful.
Part of that starts with making it feel like a classroom. In the center of the youth services building — like a hub on a wheel — are classrooms and offices separate from the living units, which circle the building like spokes.
Students rotate from class to class, and there are teachers for different subjects — from core classes to courses in art and e-learning options — which allow students to gather needed credits for graduation.
"It looks like a regular school," said Pathfinder director Randy Farmer.
And that's a good start, Farmer says, because most of the young people who are in detention didn't succeed in a regular classroom.
But engaging students is also key. While some students are willing to learn, many come with education not at the front of their minds. Some face long sentences in prison. Others face mental health issues and are dealing with trauma. Teachers also work closely with detention staff in case behavioral issues arise.
The approach teachers such as Baker and David Beatty take is often an individualized one tailored to the student. Making the lessons engaging with humor and personality is also important.
Diverse recruitment, teacher burnout among challenges next LPS superintendent will have to face, community members say
"If we can provide something that just in a moment, they can forget where they are ... that's going to help us gain some traction," said Beatty, who has taught social studies and e-learning for 13 years.
The job can sometimes wear on staff. Farmer calls it compassion fatigue: putting your heart out every day, even if the feeling is not reciprocated.
Richard Krause, a former LPS administrator, designed the program based on the notion of meeting students' individual needs. By the time he passed the reins to Farmer, it had become a national model for juvenile justice education.
"It was sort of like inheriting the World Series-winning team and someone looking at you and going, 'What are you going to do next?'" Farmer said.
The program has adapted over the years to meet the ever-changing approach to juvenile justice and understanding of adolescents' brain development and trauma.
"We know so much more about the science," Farmer said.
Alternatives to youth detention in Lancaster County have also meant fewer students coming through the youth services center's doors.
But until that number is zero, the need will always be there.
"I'm always looking ahead to the next person coming in," Farmer said. "They're the inventors, the entrepreneurs, the movers and shakers — if they are put on the right path."
Five uplifting stories in another challenging year for schools
So long, Zoom. Hello again, masks. Schools are still adjusting to a new normal, but the resilience of teachers and students hasn't changed. K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack sums up his favorite uplifting stories from the classroom in 2021.
Ada Robinson's name will adorn Lincoln's newest elementary school in northeast Lincoln when it opens next fall. But how did LPS decide on Robi…
Before she died from cancer, Katrina "K.T." Bescheinen's dream was to build a sensory room for her students at Weeping Water Elementary School…
The sky's the limit for Amanda Gutierrez. The Lincoln Pius X sophomore's unique vision of a future moon landing earned her a trip to a NASA launch.
Equity is a guiding philosophy for schools administrators across the country. At Lincoln Public Schools, students are leading the charge.
Lincoln South? Southern Cross? Officials decided to go in a different direction when naming Lincoln's newest high school in southeast Lincoln,…
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack