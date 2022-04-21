Leading Off: UNL student puts her culinary expertise into fundraising effort

Katie Schmitz calls herself a late bloomer, someone who took her time figuring it out.
Don't get the wrong idea. She's only 26. A slacker, she's not.
"It just shows how lost and undecided I was at that point in my life," she said. "I had no idea."
Rather than jumping into a college major and a related career that would make others happy, she examined her options while working as a line cook -- first at LeadBelly and then Toast.
And then the lightbulb went on three years ago, so to speak.
"I finally figured it out," said Schmitz, the 26-year-old University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior who discovered the global studies program that will allow her to someday make a difference in the world through, maybe, the Peace Corps.
"I have always felt frustrated feeling like I can’t do anything with so many huge issues in the world," she said, pointing to world hunger, global poverty and access to medical needs in many third-world nations. "There are real solutions. You can make an impact even if it’s not a huge one.
"I want to do something meaningful and impactful with my life."
Last summer, Schmitz spent the summer in Tanzania, teaching English and learning the culture. It was her first taste of what she hopes will be a life of serving others in need.
She taught herself Swahili before heading to Arusha, a city with about the same population as her hometown of Omaha and then spent a summer embracing the culture -- riding public transportation, visiting with people and going to market to barter, her best purchase being a pair of Vans she bought (and still wears) for a buck.
"It really solidified what I want to do as a career," she said. "I felt so comfortable despite being in a different culture. I felt like I adapted well. I felt comfortable."
She'll go back again this summer -- but not before helping raise funds here for the Heart and Soul Project to build a house for a family in Arusha. The family has outgrown its current house and, as a result, has its oldest son living in the nearby orphanage.
The cost to build: $6,850. A bargain, right?
For the next three days -- Friday, Saturday and Sunday -- Toast and LeadBelly will have a special menu featuring her favorite Tanzanian dishes. A portion of every meal served will go toward the housing fund.
"Katie has shown great commitment to such a big project and we really hope all of her efforts will be successful," said Hope Prosser, founder of Heart and Soul, in a written statement.
This weekend, Schmitz, who usually is working the line at Toast, cooking up the burgers and steaks, will be out in the dining area, telling patrons about her time in Tanzania, why all of this matters.
"It's my way of trying to help," she said. "It means a lot to have the support of (the restaurants)," she said. "Immediately after I proposed the idea, they were all for it."
These are the community types of enterprises that Tony Young, owner of both Toast and Lead Belly, wants to be a part of.
"Katie is a shining example of the kind of employee that we hope we can attract and retain," Young said.
The menu will feature three entrees: a street omelet with potatoes and eggs topped with onions, cilantro and a chili sauce; fried chicken, carrots and peppers served over coconut rice; and samosas -- a Tanzanian version of a Runza that is filled with beef, jalapenos and cilantro.
"I had so much fun putting together the menu," Schmitz said. "It's Tanzanian-inspired, based on the food items I personally tried when I was over there."
Lincoln is known for its spirit of giving, its generosity when it comes to a good cause. There's great humanity in helping complete strangers a world away. There's something noble about bettering the lives of people who will likely never be able to properly thanks those who contributed.
That's the life Schmitz is choosing. She considered journalism. She pondered horticulture, given her love of nurturing something from seedling to full bloom.
But directly helping others, she says, will be her true calling.
"I want to do hands-on work," she said.
