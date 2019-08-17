Leadership Lincoln has started its 35th year of developing strong leaders for a stronger Lincoln with the largest number of participants in the organization’s four cohorts. Leadership Lincoln is the largest leadership program in Nebraska and one of the largest in the nation. Participants come from many of Lincoln’s leading companies and organizations, and all high schools in Lancaster County.
“As our programs begin for 2019-20, I am thrilled with the diversity of participants,” said Mick Hale, executive director. “These folks will gather monthly to get a real behind-the-scenes look at our government, our businesses, our nonprofit organizations and our educational institutions. And when they graduate in the spring of 2020, they’ll be well-prepared to join our 3,500 alumni helping lead Lincoln into the future.”
There are 144 participants in the 2019-20 cohorts enrolled in three adult and one youth program.
Leadership Lincoln engages individuals from diverse backgrounds by providing them with the knowledge, experiences, skills and leadership tools that prepare them to become effective leaders within the community. Leadership Lincoln participants have the opportunity to go “behind the scenes” to meet with Lincoln’s leaders in action, and to learn about and connect with Lincoln's business, health, education, government and nonprofit organizations.
