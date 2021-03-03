Lawsuit says UNL did not act to stop a professor from sexually harassing student

According to the lawsuit, the faculty member continued to pursue a romantic relationship with her, sending her inappropriate text messages and recommending she watch a movie where a wife cheats on her husband, and repeatedly hugged her, told her he loved her, and kicked her legs.

The student continually rebuffed his advances, after which he started a retaliation campaign against her, the complaint states, demoting her on a paper she was working on, cutting her research position, and influencing how other faculty interacted with her.

She was later advised to report the faculty member to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, and in 2016 met with Susan Foster, who was then the Title IX coordinator, as well as Tami Strickman, an investigator with the office who would later become the coordinator.

As part of the investigation, the student turned over dozens of emails and documents detailing the ongoing harassment.

“At the beginning of the Title IX process (the student) felt that her harassment was finally coming to an end so she could continue her education in peace,” the lawsuit states. “However, (she) soon learned that Strickman and Foster had no intention of addressing the harassment she faced.”