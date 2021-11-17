Lawsuit over Native students' haircuts can go forward against Nebraska school district

A federal judge has ruled that a civil lawsuit can go forward against a north-central Nebraska school district after an employee cut Native students' hair against their family's religious beliefs.

Alice Johnson and Norma Leroy, both parents of Cody-Kilgore elementary school students, sued the school district with the help of the ACLU of Nebraska earlier this year after a school employee cut their daughters' hair without their permission on multiple occasions during lice checks at the school in 2020.

They say the haircuts continued even after family members went to the school superintendent, Adam Lambert, and explained that it violated Lakota tradition. As members of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, they believe hair is a sacred symbol and should only be cut under certain conditions and by certain people.

The ACLU accused the school district of racial discrimination, saying they had an unwritten head-lice policy that applied only to Native students and it prevented the family from raising their children in accordance with the Lakota tradition.

The school district had argued that the case should be dismissed.