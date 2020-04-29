Lawsuit claims UNL, athletic department protect Huskers accused of sexual assault

Capri Davis, a former Husker volleyball player who left the program in December and is named as one of the plaintiffs in the suit, said she and another unnamed female student-athlete were groped without consent by two members of the Husker football team in the spring of 2019.

The unidentified female student-athlete also reported being raped by one of those football players and another Husker student-athlete in August 2018, an incident she said she did not report because she “wanted to try to forget what had happened and move on.”

The women reported the incident to UNL’s Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, the office responsible for investigating instances of sexual misconduct and harassment under Title IX, but the lawsuit states no investigation was initiated as is required by law.

Davis later told an instructor at UNL about the alleged assaults, and the employee reported the incident to the Title IX office, but still no investigation was started.

They went to the office a third time in August 2019 after learning the two football players -- both are unnamed in the lawsuit -- had been accused of rape by another UNL student. An investigation was launched at that point, according to the suit, which led to the football players confronting the women at a Halloween party later that fall.