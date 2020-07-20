Lawsuit accuses UNL of insufficient response to complaints based on sexual misconduct and discrimination

The Lansing, Michigan-based attorney, who specializes in Title IX and sex discrimination cases, said three of the nine women were "forced to leave the university due to the severity of the harm caused to them."

She said the training UNL provides for students on its sexual misconduct policies, definitions, and investigation and reporting procedures falls far short of what is considered industry standard. She said it consists of a short, generic YouTube video about consent during orientation; an online Title IX video that is supposed to be watched prior to enrollment; and a flyer.

The 96-page lawsuit outlines the university's responses to alleged rapes, gropings, stalking cases and racial discrimination and alleges that UNL failed to act in a timely manner, or handled the women’s reports with indifference, in some cases because male student-athletes on Husker sports teams were involved.

Among the allegations:

* Capri Davis, a former Husker volleyball player who left the program in December, said she and an unnamed female student-athlete were groped without consent by two members of the Husker football team in the spring of 2019. The unidentified female student-athlete also reported being raped by one of those football players and another Husker student-athlete in August 2018.