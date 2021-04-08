Lawmakers advance bill to help NU pay for $800M in deferred maintenance needs

"We've waited since 1988 for a four-lane road from Norfolk to Omaha," Flood said, "and nobody thinks it's right to do any bonding there."

"This is what bonding looks like," he added.

The bill, which advanced on a 44-0 vote, also creates the "United States Command Headquarters Assistance Fund," which would be used to contribute $50 million to the construction of the U.S. Space Command headquarters if Nebraska is selected as the site.

A second bill (LB385), introduced on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts and advanced by the lawmakers on Thursday, would actually transfer the $50 million if the Air Force chooses Nebraska for the command.

In January, the Air Force announced Space Command would be located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, over five other locations, including Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, but the U.S. Government Accountability Office announced in March it was reviewing the Air Force's decision.

Several senators, including Sens. Megan Hunt and Machaela Cavanaugh, both of Omaha, said the Legislature should consider other measures, including non-discrimination legislation that protects LGBT individuals, to make Nebraska a more attractive candidate for military families.

