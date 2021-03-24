Latest relief bill to provide $212M to Nebraska's colleges, universities

While the broad strokes of how the funding will work are known, higher education officials in the state say they are waiting for more details from the U.S. Department of Education before they begin spending the federal aid.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the state’s largest campus, said it will likely distribute the funding to students in much the same way it did in the previous two relief packages.

For the CARES Act, which provided post-secondary schools in Nebraska $70.6 million a year ago, UNL made direct payments of $1,200 to roughly 5,200 students who qualified under federal guidelines, with the remainder of the funding being made available to the rest of UNL's student body in the form of emergency grants.

It’s likely the new round of student relief will be doled out the same way, with a focus on assisting those with exceptional need, spokeswoman Leslie Reed said, but UNL is looking at options for how else it could spend the funds.

“Given that this is more funding than provided in the previous two pandemic relief measures, we may be able to expand the amount and/or type of support offered to individual students and/or expand the pool of eligible students,” Reed said.

