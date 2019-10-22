The latest recommendations for a 2020 Lincoln Public Schools bond issue include two new, smaller high schools, one elementary school in northeast Lincoln, new athletic complexes and major renovations at Park Middle and Everett Elementary schools.
The district's latest version of a possible bond issue includes projects with a price tag of $289 million, which the district could pay for without increasing the tax levy. The district would replace new bond debt with debt it has recently paid off.
To get to that numbers, district officials had to pare down both its own earlier recommendations that totaled $334.2 million and recommendations from a superintendent’s advisory committee comprised of community members, staff and students that totaled $460.8 million.
That means the latest recommendations -- given a thumbs-up by the school board’s planning committee and on the agenda for discussion by the full board Tuesday evening -- are missing some big-ticket items.
Gone are recommendations to build at least three new elementary schools and a middle school.
The advisory committee recommended building two K-8 buildings, which also aren’t included in the latest recommendations.
The pared down recommendations illustrate the district’s desire to keep a bond issue within the current tax rate, as well as what appears to be lower enrollment growth.
For much of the last decade, annual enrollment growth ballooned between 600 and 1,000 students, but in the last two years the growth has been much more modest. This year, LPS had an additional 227 students.
If the school board goes with this version -- or something close to it -- severe overcrowding at Scott Middle School would be eased with a classroom addition, a stop-gap measure until the next bond issue.
To address a problematic and growing area in northwest Lincoln separated by Interstate 80, the district recommends an addition to Arnold Elementary, a space that would be used for preschool and kindergartners.
Still to be determined: whether the space would be a wing of the existing school, similar to the fourth- and fifth-grade wing added to Roper Elementary or a free-standing building on the Arnold Elementary site. The recommendation also would allow the district to increase early childhood education classes, reducing the preschool waiting list.
An addition at Wysong Elementary -- an eventuality the district planned for when it built the newest elementary school -- would happen instead of a new elementary school in that part of town.
District officials said an addition at Kloefkorn Elementary — also built for easy and less-expensive expansion — wasn’t necessary.
The recommendations also include two new, smaller high schools in northwest and southeast Lincoln.
The exact sites haven’t been determined, but district officials have been discussing potential land purchases for months.
The new high schools would be built for 1,000 students -- half the size of existing high schools. But core facilities would be large enough so that future additions could increase capacity to 2,000 students.
The district also recommends building two new athletic complexes at the new high school sites. They would be smaller than Seacrest but bigger than Beechner Field, the two sites that now host varsity football games. They would seat between 4,000 and 5,000 students.
The northwest complex would be used for football, track and baseball, the southeast for soccer and softball. The amount of money the district has penciled in -- $13.1 million – wouldn’t cover the $16.3 million cost. Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said the district would seek donations or partnerships with other agencies to fund the entire project.
The district also would seek donations to supplement money it has in its depreciation funds to pay for artificial turf on practice fields at the existing high schools, district officials said.
In lieu of a new middle school, the recommendations include updates and additions to gymnasiums and multipurpose areas at six middle schools: Dawes, Lefler, Lux, Mickle, Scott and Schoo.
Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent of business affairs, said that would allow those schools to bring in more students (none are at capacity now) and handle middle school enrollment until the district can afford to build a new middle school.
The recommendation also includes money to update art, science, industrial technology and family consumer science spaces at existing middle and high schools.
Another big-ticket item: Nearly $48 million to do major indoor air-quality projects at Park Middle School and Everett Elementary. Those schools are the only two that haven’t had the updates since the district began the long-term "indoor air quality" projects more than two decades ago.
The updates include adding geothermal heating and cooling systems -- a more cost-effective system -- as well as other updates including codes, American Disabilities Act requirements and electrical systems.
If the Park and Everett projects happen, the only schools without geothermal systems would be Scott and Lux middle schools. Both were built just before the district began converting to geothermal systems.
Wieskamp told board members at the committee meeting Tuesday that many of the schools that had those renovations 20 years ago will be due for another update, but the comprehensive work done the first time -- and recommended for Park and Everett -- mean later updates will be less expensive.
Other recommendations: $10 million for land purchases, including land for the proposed high schools; and $17.5 million for ongoing infrastructure needs such as roof replacement, parking lot pavement and playground updates.
The school board has until Nov. 26 to finalize recommendations if it wants to float a special bond election in February. First reading on the resolution would be Nov. 26, with a final vote Dec. 10.