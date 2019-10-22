Latest project list

The latest projects being considered for a Lincoln Public Schools 2020 bond issue that would total $289 million, an amount that would not require an increase in the tax levy include:

* Park Middle School and Everett Elementary: Major indoor air quality projects, including adding geothermal systems ($47.8 million)

* New elementary school: At existing site in northeast Lincoln ($23.5 million)

* Wysong Elementary: Classroom additions ($5.4 million)

* Arnold Elementary: Addition for kindergarten and early childhood education. Would be either a separate wing attached to the school or a freestanding building on Arnold Elementary land. ($11.4 million)

* Existing middle schools: Classroom additions at Scott Middle School, plus renovations or additions to gyms and multipurpose rooms at Dawes, Lefler, Lux, Mickle, Scott and Schoo. Also includes updates to all middle school art, family consumer science, industrial technology and science spaces. ($14.4 million)

* Two new high schools: In southeast and northwest Lincoln. Schools would be built for 1,000 students each but with core facilities that would allow the district to double the enrollment capacity in the future. Would include spaces for new focus programs in schools. ($134.7 million)

* Existing high schools: Updates to existing family consumer science, art, industrial technology and science spaces ($7 million)

* Focus programs: Yet-to-be determined new focus programs or updates to existing programs. ($2 million)

* Athletic complexes: Athletic complexes at the new high schools. One would be used for fall sports, the other for spring sports. The amount recommended does not cover the cost of both facilities and would require donations or partnerships with private organizations. ($13.1 million)

*Land: Land purchases including those for new high schools. ($10 million)

*Infrastructure: Ongoing updates including roofs, interior lights, bleachers, family restrooms, parking lot paving, playground updates and traffic flow modifications. ($17.5 million)