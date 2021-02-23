Latest bond projects: Artificial turf on high school fields, more classrooms at Scott Middle

The Lincoln Board of Education gave the go-ahead for projects that will put artificial turf on two high schools' practice fields, add six classrooms at overcrowded Scott Middle School and finish work to put geothermal heating-and-cooling systems in its older schools.
The board Tuesday approved bids for those projects, all part of the $290 million bond issue voters passed a year ago.
The biggest of those is a $16.7 million bid to Hausmann Construction to add geothermal heating-and-cooling systems to Park Middle School. It's the last of the district's older schools to get the more efficient systems, work that began 20 years ago and includes many other renovations, from addressing code changes to installing new windows and lighting.
Scott and Lux middle schools, which were built when the district was just beginning to shift to geothermal systems, were built with traditional heating-and-cooling systems, which will eventually be updated.
The district already has approved two previous bids for the Park project totaling about $1.5 million. One was to dig the well field, the other was for moving the parking lot.
The board Tuesday also approved two bids to Nemaha Landscape Construction in Lincoln to put artificial turf on practice fields at North Star and Lincoln East. The bid for North Star is $845,890 and $1.02 million for East.
Putting artificial turf on existing high school practice fields is part of the bond project, a way to ensure equity between the facilities available to students at the new high schools and those at the existing schools.
Nemaha Landscape already has added artificial turf to fields at Northeast and Southeast. Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Complex already has artificial turf because it’s a secondary site for city football games.
Once the North Star and East projects are done this summer, Southwest will be bid and the work done next fall, said Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.
The district's athletic directors got together and decided the order of the projects, Wieskamp said, based on participation in various sports, among other things.
Cost also played a factor in the timing of the projects, he said. Doing them during school, when it disrupts practices, saves the district money because the cost of such work is higher during peak times in the summer.
“We know if we can give access to our facilities during school — during (the companies’) offseason — we can get good pricing,” he said.
Athletic directors are working together so schools being displaced can practice at another school, he said.
The district earmarked about $3 million from depreciation funds — money saved to replace and repair existing artificial turf at Seacrest Field and Beechner — for the turf projects and $10 million of bond money to put toward the new shared athletic complexes. The remainder of the $24.7 million price tag will come from private funds.
Depreciation funds were used to pay for the Northeast and Southeast projects and will be used for East and North Star.
The board also approved a nearly $6 million bid for work at both Lux and Scott. Both schools will get new gymnasiums, but Scott, which is the most crowded middle school, will get six new classrooms.
Cheever Construction was awarded the Lux and Scott bids over three other Lincoln companies.
