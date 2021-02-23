Latest bond projects: Artificial turf on high school fields, more classrooms at Scott Middle

Putting artificial turf on existing high school practice fields is part of the bond project, a way to ensure equity between the facilities available to students at the new high schools and those at the existing schools.

Nemaha Landscape already has added artificial turf to fields at Northeast and Southeast. Lincoln High’s Beechner Athletic Complex already has artificial turf because it’s a secondary site for city football games.

Once the North Star and East projects are done this summer, Southwest will be bid and the work done next fall, said Operations Director Scott Wieskamp.

The district's athletic directors got together and decided the order of the projects, Wieskamp said, based on participation in various sports, among other things.

Cost also played a factor in the timing of the projects, he said. Doing them during school, when it disrupts practices, saves the district money because the cost of such work is higher during peak times in the summer.

“We know if we can give access to our facilities during school — during (the companies’) offseason — we can get good pricing,” he said.

Athletic directors are working together so schools being displaced can practice at another school, he said.