Last major piece of Lincoln Northwest High School hoisted into place

The white-painted steel beam covered in Sharpie signatures and balancing an evergreen tree and American flag was more symbolic than anything, but nonetheless important.

When snuggly fitted above the north main entrance of Lincoln Northwest High School during a Friday ceremony, the beam -- the school's last major piece -- marked the completion of the building's skeletal structure after months of work.

"It's a milestone," said LPS Director of Operations Scott Wieskamp. "You know you have sort of the heavy lifting done."

School officials and ironworkers marked that milestone during Friday's "topping" ceremony as a way to acknowledge the hard work already put into the project and to instill good luck going forward.

And there's still a lot left to complete, Wieskamp said, from utility installation to pouring concrete and setting up drywall. Wieskamp estimated about 75% of contractors -- like plumbers and electricians -- approved to work on projects are on site.

"It's a small town out there every day," he said.