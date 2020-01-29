Last day to register to vote in school bond election is Friday

Residents in the Lincoln Public Schools District are reminded that the deadline for new voters to register is 6 p.m. Friday in order to vote in the Feb. 11 special bond election.

Voters must now register to vote in person at the Election Office, 601 N. 46th St.

The deadline to register in other ways has passed.

Ballots for the all-mail election were mailed to all registered voters on Jan. 21. If a voter has not received a ballot, it likely means that there was an issue with the voter’s address. Voters will need to visit the Election Office to update their information and to receive a new ballot.

The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open until 6 p.m. on Friday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voted ballots must be returned to the Election Office no later than 5 p.m. on Feb. 11. When mailing a ballot, the voter must place one forever postage stamp on the envelope. Election Commissioner Dave Shively suggests that voters mail their ballots early, as it may take three or more days for the ballots to be delivered to his office.

Voters may also drop off their ballots in person at the election office or by depositing them in the ballot drop box on the north side of the office.