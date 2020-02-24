Largest grant in history to bolster UNO as Center of Excellence for terrorism prevention

Researchers at the University of Nebraska at Omaha have spent years tracking the social media activities and charting the organizational structure of terrorist and extremist groups threatening to do harm around the world.
Their work tracking the so-called Islamic State, al-Qaida, the Taliban and the Haqqani network has won the team led by Gina Ligon grants, contracts and acclaim from federal agencies.
UNO will build upon its work over the next decade through a new $36 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as it becomes a Center of Excellence for Terrorism Prevention and Counterterrorism Research, the 10th active center established by the department since 2002.
The grant — the largest in UNO's 112-year history — will help establish a "consortium of academic, industry, government and laboratory partners" geared toward stopping terrorism, according to a news release from UNO.
Called the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center of Excellence, or NCITE, UNO will lead researchers at 16 other universities in identifying and preventing individuals from becoming radicalized, as well as responding to stop attacks.
"This whole center's purpose is to help the counterterrorism professional," said Ligon, an associate professor of management in UNO's College of Business Administration. "It's not only to publish in academic journals or write books; it's to get research into the hands of the homeland security enterprise that will help them do their jobs."
In addition to research into terrorism organizations and radicalization, NCITE will also focus on building a pipeline for security professionals and researchers by establishing a degree program, Ligon added.
As the center's lead institution, UNO will also be responsible for administering research grants to other universities, some much larger than the university system's metropolitan commuter campus.
Ligon said while the Omaha university competed against those same research universities to win the grant, it was the experience in applied research in areas such as public policy and biomechanics, as well as previous interactions with government agencies, that helped UNO win out.
"It made them see we will be good stewards of their research dollars," she said.
The new Center of Excellence will also reach across the NU system, working with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Public Policy Center on threat assessment and organizational evaluation, for example.
NCITE will move into a 44,000-square-foot expansion of UNO's Mammel Hall this fall. The privately funded $17 million facility will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, behavioral research labs and other units expected to boost the Center of Excellence's mission.
The grant announcement was praised by university and state leaders.
Chancellor Jeff Gold said NCITE will "serve as an engine for thought leadership" in one of UNO's six "Big Ideas" that were part of the campus' strategic plan.
"Addressing the nation's ever-evolving national security challenges requires leaders who have the expertise and foresight to adapt to each issue," Gold said.
NU President Ted Carter, a former naval aviator, called the designation "a landmark achievement" for the university and state, adding praise for Ligon's team "for being bold enough to pursue this opportunity and for having the courage to accept the responsibility that comes with it: assisting the United States in its global counterterrorism effort."
And Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said the announcement is further proof "Omaha is a hub of collaboration and innovation, ready and able to do its part in addressing some of the nation's most-pressing challenges."
Ligon, who has worked with the Department of Homeland Security for a decade already, said work on the center has already begun and will ramp up in the coming months.
"For me, this grant means we are a trusted partner when it comes to terrorism prevention research," she said.
