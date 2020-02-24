Largest grant in history to bolster UNO as Center of Excellence for terrorism prevention

Researchers at the University of Nebraska at Omaha have spent years tracking the social media activities and charting the organizational structure of terrorist and extremist groups threatening to do harm around the world.

Their work tracking the so-called Islamic State, al-Qaida, the Taliban and the Haqqani network has won the team led by Gina Ligon grants, contracts and acclaim from federal agencies.

UNO will build upon its work over the next decade through a new $36 million grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as it becomes a Center of Excellence for Terrorism Prevention and Counterterrorism Research, the 10th active center established by the department since 2002.

The grant — the largest in UNO's 112-year history — will help establish a "consortium of academic, industry, government and laboratory partners" geared toward stopping terrorism, according to a news release from UNO.

Called the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology and Education Center of Excellence, or NCITE, UNO will lead researchers at 16 other universities in identifying and preventing individuals from becoming radicalized, as well as responding to stop attacks.