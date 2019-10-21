Investors gobbled up more than a half-billion dollars in bonds issued by the University of Nebraska earlier this month to fund new construction projects and refinance hundreds of millions of dollars in existing debt.
The $563 million issued — the largest bond sale in university history — will pay for $130 million in new projects and allow NU to refinance $433 million in existing bonds, capitalizing on historically low interest rates to slash debt payments by nearly $14 million.
The massive restructuring will also streamline how NU finances facility upgrades in the future, potentially saving money and providing more flexibility for pursuing deferred maintenance projects, according to Chris Kabourek, NU's vice president for business and finance.
"It's a really unique time in the economy we were able to take advantage of," Kabourek said.
The main driver behind the sale of bonds was to finance upgrades to the Munroe-Meyer Institute at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the East Union at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but NU also saw an opportunity to lower interest rates for existing bonds used to pay for new residence halls and parking garages.
In addition to securing a 2.97% interest rate, there was also another benefit NU had the chance to seize, Kabourek said.
"When I took this role two years ago, I reached out to a lot of the Big Ten CFOs and asked how capital financing worked on their campuses, and brought in bankers and talked with them," he said.
While health care systems and hospitals continue to use master trust indentures for financing on a project-by-project basis, most leading universities had stopped using the method.
Instead, they were utilizing facilities corporations, which allowed them to issue debt on a larger scale while going to market less frequently — once every few years instead of two to three times per year as NU has done — which reduced borrowing costs.
NU has used a facilities corporation on projects where it has partnered with the state — the Lincoln division of the UNMC College of Nursing and the East Campus Veterinary Diagnostic Center, to name two recent examples — but it has also continued using the more restrictive financing method.
Through the master trust indentures, NU has built residence halls and parking garages and upgraded student unions, collecting student fees from usage of those facilities to pay back the bonds.
Master trust indentures also required NU to borrow more than the budget called for in those projects, holding the money in debt service relief funds to be used in the event the university couldn't make a debt payment, Kabourek said.
Moving forward, NU will issue facilities corporation bonds, which will save money on borrowing costs and, through the refinancing, free up $36 million held in debt service relief funds.
"We wanted to release those funds so we could use that capital for other purposes," Kabourek said.
By pairing the $36 million in recaptured debt service relief money and the $14 million in savings from the refinancing, NU will create a $50 million "internal lending program" to tackle smaller facility needs without needing to issue new bonds.
Administrators are drafting policies and procedures to be approved at a future date by the Board of Regents, but Kabourek said the program would work like a central bank: After obtaining a loan, NU's campuses would then pay the money back with some interest, which would help in continuing to grow the fund.
It will require good management and strong guardrails to maintain, however.
"Discipline will have to be our key. It's probably our biggest risk factor here," Kabourek said. "But lots of other places have done this, so we don't have to reinvent the wheel here."
NU will likely use the program to finance a portion of the $155 million football operations complex that regents will be asked to approve later this week.
At least $100 million of the football training facility will be paid for through private donations, while the remaining $55 million will be paid through some combination of athletic department revenue and the savings realized through modernizing NU's facility financing mechanisms.
The internal lending program will also allow NU to begin tackling its lengthy list of deferred maintenance needs — Hamilton Hall and Nebraska Hall at UNL and the Arts & Sciences Building at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, to name a few.