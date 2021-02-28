Lancaster County school staff to begin getting COVID-19 vaccine this week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will begin vaccinating groups of Lancaster County school staff starting Saturday, according to an email sent to Lincoln Public Schools staff.

The Health Department will email links to registered public, private or parochial school staff eligible for the clinic, which will be held at the Lincoln Center for People in Need, 3901 N 27th St., from 8-11:30 a.m.

Staff members eligible will be registered early childhood-12th-grade educators in the county who work with mask-exempt students and those who are 61 and older.

Staff must have an appointment to attend the clinic and receive the vaccination.

