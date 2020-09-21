 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lancaster County, LPS report increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases
View Comments
editor's pick

Lancaster County, LPS report increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases

{{featured_button_text}}

The number of hospitalizations in Lancaster County related to COVID-19 has climbed to the highest level since June.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 43 people hospitalized locally, including 15 from Lancaster County. That's an increase from 31 patients who were hospitalized on Friday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported one additional death Monday, that of an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary who died last week after being hospitalized for an extended period. The man, in his 50s, is the first known Nebraska inmate to have died of COVID-19.

With his death, Lancaster County has 24 confirmed coronavirus deaths. The case total -- with the addition of 76 cases reported Monday -- has reached 5,774, with 2,216 documented recoveries.

Lincoln Public Schools reported 15 additional positive COVID-19 cases in schools over the weekend, the largest number of cases in one day, coming on the heels of Friday’s 12 new cases.

LPS officials report cases to schools when they get confirmation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and try to send letters home to parents within 24 hours of getting the notices.

For the last couple of weeks, LPS got no notices over the weekends and therefore didn’t send out notices, said Communications Director Mindy Burbach.

Silver lining for some Lincoln students: spending time with the animals in a pandemic

There were two positive cases reported at both Northeast High School and Roper Elementary. One person who tested positive was at three schools: Kahoa and Pershing elementary schools and Mickle Middle. Schools with one positive case include Adams, Belmont, Holmes, Meadowlane and Lakeview elementary schools; Irving, Moore and Scott middle schools; and North Star and Southwest high schools.

That brings the total positive cases at LPS to 118.

Prison officials announced five more staffers in the Nebraska Department of Corrections recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Four of the prison staffers testing positive work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release. The fifth works at the Diagnostic Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

All five are self-isolating at home, the release said. The latest release brings the number of prison staffers across the state infected to 132, the department said.

UNL study: Millions of students got no 'live' virtual lessons last spring during remote learning
Surge in cases prompts LPS to require colleges' student teachers to get tested regularly

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic era

Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News