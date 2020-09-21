Lancaster County, LPS report increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of hospitalizations in Lancaster County related to COVID-19 has climbed to the highest level since June.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 43 people hospitalized locally, including 15 from Lancaster County. That's an increase from 31 patients who were hospitalized on Friday.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department also reported one additional death Monday, that of an inmate at the Nebraska State Penitentiary who died last week after being hospitalized for an extended period. The man, in his 50s, is the first known Nebraska inmate to have died of COVID-19.

With his death, Lancaster County has 24 confirmed coronavirus deaths. The case total -- with the addition of 76 cases reported Monday -- has reached 5,774, with 2,216 documented recoveries.

Lincoln Public Schools reported 15 additional positive COVID-19 cases in schools over the weekend, the largest number of cases in one day, coming on the heels of Friday’s 12 new cases.

LPS officials report cases to schools when they get confirmation from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and try to send letters home to parents within 24 hours of getting the notices.