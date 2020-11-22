Lakeview teachers combine forces to teach both 'roomies' and 'zoomies'

It did not take fifth grade teachers Miranda Orellana and Morgan Hansen long to come to the same conclusion as many of their colleagues this fall: Teaching in a pandemic was no picnic.
Remote learning was hard, juggling remote and in-person learners even harder, not to mention the mask breaks and the sanitizing and the general weirdness and stress of living in such times.
So the veteran teacher and her former student teacher now in her second year at Lakeview Elementary School took stock and realized they had an opportunity.
For one thing, they had history — Orellana and Hansen already knew they worked well together from Hansen’s time as a student teacher.
For another, the numbers made sense: Between the three fifth grade classes, they had about 20 remote learners, enough for a full class.
They started with that: Hansen agreed to teach one class of fully remote students, Orellana and Katie Nelson, the other fifth grade teacher, would teach in-person classes.
Within a few days, one of Orellana’s students went remote. The three met not long after to talk about how things were going.
Orellana was realizing the struggles of teaching remote and in-person students.
“I’d go home feeling terrible that I wasn’t taking care of my remote students,” she said.
Hansen was realizing the downside of teaching all remote.
“It just didn’t feel like school should feel,” she said. “It’s just lonely. It’s not what I went into teaching for, to sit and look at a computer all day, trying to get kids to respond. I’d feel defeated.”
So they had an idea: Combine their classes, share the load, bring remote students more effectively into the classroom. Although there are few remote-only classes around the district, this appears to be the only such arrangement.
Hansen would be in charge of math and writing, Orellana of reading and “unit studies” — science, social studies and health. They’d both work with small groups on reading.
The teacher who plans the lesson teaches in front of the classroom, while the other is in charge of the remote learners.
It cuts down on planning time, and allows the teacher running the lesson to focus on the “roomies,” while the other teacher focuses on the “zoomies,” making sure they’re tuned in.
The teacher in front of the class calls on both the “roomies” and the “zoomies.” Teachers insist that remote students turn on their cameras when class is going, so the teacher can make sure they’re paying attention, doing the same work as the students at their desks.
If a student isn’t paying attention or there’s some other issue, the remote teacher can quickly email a parent who can help — especially if they’re in a different room and don’t realize what’s happening — or separate a student into a “breakout room” if necessary. So far, parents have been great partners, Hansen said.
Support Local Journalism
“I think it’s been working really well,” she added.
On a recent morning, students filed into a darkened room, soft music on the speakers, sunsets and prairies flashing across the screen at the front of the room, a moment of calm before the fractions and division and multiplication begin.
The 23 masked fifth graders took their seats, desks pushed together, all facing front. Row by row, Hansen let them walk to the corners of the room for a “mask break” and a drink of water before they got their Chromebooks.
Meanwhile, Orellana greeted the “zoomies,” asking them to turn on their computers, pull up their math slides.
The "zoomies" and the "roomies" saw the same screen at the front of the room, had the same slides on their Chromebooks.
When Hansen asked a question, she asked her "roomies" to stand up if they agreed. Orellana looked for a thumbs up or down from the "zoomies." Hansen walked around the room checking students’ work. Orellana did the same from her computer, commending the students who finished, prodding those not there yet.
They use technology to bring the two groups together: They all look at the same Google slides, everybody comments via the chat feature. They all make short videos as part of lessons on an app called Flipgrid and share them.
Once, the teachers might have distributed sticky notes for students to jot down their ideas, sticking them to the whiteboard at the front of the room to share. Now they use an app that allows them to do it electronically and share ideas from both in-person and remote learners.
They’ve had a few remote students come back, and a few students who’ve had to quarantine, but the back and forth has been smooth — even with Nelson’s students, say the teachers.
The arrangement works in large part because Hansen and Orellana already knew they worked well together.
“That’s a big key to this,” Orellana said. “I am super proud of what we are doing. There’s so many benefits to co-teaching.”
It requires flexibility, being able to adapt and — mostly — trust in the co-teacher’s work, Orellana said.
“I don’t worry that Morgan won’t take care of her things,” Orellana said. “She’ll have all things prepared, will hit all the (teaching) objectives and engage kids.”
Karrar Al Saedi, a "zoomie" who knows none of the intricacies of what makes class happen each day, likes how it’s going, likes raising his hand, getting small rewards called “dojo points.”
In-class student Jenna Duncan, who’s just started her own newspaper for her teachers and classmates called “Newsy News,” agrees.
“It’s double the fun and double the ideas,” she said. “It’s double everything.”
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.