Lakeview teachers combine forces to teach both 'roomies' and 'zoomies'

They use technology to bring the two groups together: They all look at the same Google slides, everybody comments via the chat feature. They all make short videos as part of lessons on an app called Flipgrid and share them.

Once, the teachers might have distributed sticky notes for students to jot down their ideas, sticking them to the whiteboard at the front of the room to share. Now they use an app that allows them to do it electronically and share ideas from both in-person and remote learners.

They’ve had a few remote students come back, and a few students who’ve had to quarantine, but the back and forth has been smooth — even with Nelson’s students, say the teachers.

The arrangement works in large part because Hansen and Orellana already knew they worked well together.

“That’s a big key to this,” Orellana said. “I am super proud of what we are doing. There’s so many benefits to co-teaching.”

It requires flexibility, being able to adapt and — mostly — trust in the co-teacher’s work, Orellana said.

“I don’t worry that Morgan won’t take care of her things,” Orellana said. “She’ll have all things prepared, will hit all the (teaching) objectives and engage kids.”