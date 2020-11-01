Lack of substitutes one of most vexing problems for schools in a pandemic

“What I see from my co-workers is frustration,” said Dave Beatty, a sixth grade science teacher at Park Middle School. “At 8 a.m., they are already dreading not having plan time and running across the building to cover a class of kids they don’t know, where they have no relationship with the kids.”

The emails start coming in around 6 a.m. as office personnel learn through the online substitute management system how many classes won’t be covered that day, and what used to be an option now feels like an obligation.

“Now it’s not ‘Hey, can you do this?' It’s ‘You need to do this,’” said Benson, who used to teach at LPS. “They’re in a position where they feel they can’t say no.”

It’s common for schools to have several classes a week — often daily — that need to be covered. Benson said one LPS teacher had to cover 18 times in two weeks. She got a call from another teacher who said she had to call the office to get someone to step into a class because she’d been with students for five hours and had to use the restroom.