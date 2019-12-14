LAC's upstArt program teaches students how art and science have much in common

UpstArt is built around in-school residencies that pair classroom teachers with artists and musicians. At Calvert Elementary School, residencies have followed students across three grades.
This year’s fifth-graders explored identity with artist Christian Scott when they were third-graders, and explored community with artist Owen Buffington while in the fourth grade. This year, they are discovering the many ways art and science are linked by working with University of Nebraska-Lincoln entomologist Dr. Doug Golick.
It turns out that art and science have a lot in common. Both require observation skills and discovering patterns. Both move forward through experimentation, trial and error, and both require planning and a firm thought process. As Golick and art teacher Amy Allerheiligen showed the students, both also involve hypothesis and testing. What happens when two materials are mixed, when liquids are absorbed or repelled, or when they react chemically? Colorful art can happen. Sometimes that art surprises, while other times you might know what to expect.
UpstArt is the Lincoln Arts Council’s flagship education program, bringing the arts into over a dozen schools in collaboration with Lincoln Public Schools, including the Pathfinder Program located in the Lancaster County Youth Services Center.
UpstArt is about more than just providing access to arts education. It bridges the gap for students with limited resources and opportunities. Students who face social and academic hurdles are provided with affirmation, becoming more likely to overcome challenges. The Lincoln Arts Council focuses on Title I schools – schools in which at least 40% of students must enroll in the free and reduced lunch program. Students are given the opportunity for a more equitable life experience.
The College Board’s National Task Force on the Arts in Education recommends that “greater access to arts education can serve as an effective tool in closing the achievement gap, increasing the number of underserved students that achieve at the highest levels in education.” This is what inspires the upstArt mission.