× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Kooser Elementary School Principal Ann Jablonski had a good-natured message for the school librarian Friday: Don’t expect every Teacher Appreciation Week to be like this one.

Because it’s been a doozy for Betsy Thomas, who began dressing up in all manner of costumes — T-rex, construction worker, chef, pirate — for daily videos to keep students reading and to encourage them to do the daily learning challenges posted on the Lincoln Public Schools library services website during remote learning.

Local media did stories on her videos, which came to the attention of NBC’s "Today" show, which did a segment on her last week — and gave her 40 costumes donated by a costume shop, along with a $1,000 gift certificate for more.

And the accolades — and money — kept coming.

Friday night, Thomas was among 10 educators from around the country honored with a “Twilight Award” from Chance the Rapper and Box Tops for Education.

During a live interview with the musician on Instagram on Friday evening, she found out she'd won $15,000 for Kooser and $15,000 for herself as part of the first-time awards.

There’s more: Before the live interview with Chance, she was looking through emails and found one from the makers of Skippy peanut butter, who wanted to give her a prize for giving a shout-out to Skippy in one of her videos.

She sent them the whole video — more than what had appeared on the "Today" show — in which she makes it clear she’d choose Skippy over Jif any day. The company donated $5,000 to the Kooser library.

“I can’t believe it,” she said. “Who knew dressing up as a peanut butter jar would make that happen?”

They haven’t decided yet how to spend the money at Kooser, though some of it could go to an endowment used to give teachers a little extra spending money for supplies they need but can’t afford under the regular budget, Thomas said.

She plans to use some of the money given directly to her to buy library books for the school and some other supplies she's been wanting.

Friday, her staff did a Zoom watch party to see her interviewed by Chance, and she popped in when it was over to say ‘hi.’

“It was a really fun evening,” she said, though she continues to be surprised by all the attention. She’s gotten messages from all over the country, including a Tweet from the librarian at the Library of Congress.

“I told her I don’t want her to expect that every year Teacher Appreciation Day will turn out like this,” said Jablonski, who Thomas started referring to as her agent because of all the time she spent with the "Today" producers.

The whole thing has been exciting, Jablonski said.

“She puts so much time and effort into those. What I love about the whole thing is it gives kids something to look forward to: What is Mrs. Thomas going to do today?”

Video, photos during the pandemic:

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.