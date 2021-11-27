'Knight in shining armor' — Lincoln Southeast grad making waves on world stage

The bright rays of the Malaysian sun burst into Dr. Anjhula Mya Singh Bais' room in Kuala Lumpur on a November morning. Over a Zoom call, the effect of the beams streaking in from an off-screen window is slightly dramatic, as if Singh Bais is cast in some kind of natural spotlight.
The effect is appropriate, it seems, as Singh Bais — a world-renowned psychologist, activist and model — talks about her life to a reporter half a world and many time zones away.
"I always have time for Nebraska," she says simply.
This is saying something for the daughter of Indian royalty who has mingled with heads of state and the Dalai Lama, appeared on the cover of fashion magazines and now chairs Amnesty International's global board of directors.
But before she rose to the world stage and settled in Kuala Lumpur around 10 years ago, where she runs her own psychology practice, Singh Bais was a Nebraskan — her Indian father had moved to the States decades ago to study agriculture science.
"That connectedness to the earth and land and that grounding in humility and that being connected to the seasons, rite of harvest … that was probably my first informal education in a way, and it's always stuck with me," Singh Bais said last week in a video call.
And long before she studied at Lady Shri Ram College, a feminist school in India; University College London; and Columbia University in New York; she was a promising student at Lincoln Southeast High School, where she graduated in 1999.
It's these roots in Lincoln and Nebraska that still guide Singh Bais and her work — most recently as the chair on the international board of Amnesty International, the world's largest human rights organization (the group's colors, she notes, are black and yellow like Southeast's).
It was in Rob McEntarffer's psychology class at Southeast, for example, that Singh Bais first learned about the study of the mind, and it was from principal Nancy Becker that she learned how to lead with compassion and curiosity. And despite her busy lifestyle, Singh Bais still stays in touch with them.
"How heartwarming (it is) to see these teachers and educators still nurture and cheer me on. It's so beautiful, and I'm so grateful," she said.
Becker remembers Singh Bais — who went by Angela Singh during her time at Southeast — as a fun-loving, passionate student involved in practically everything: orchestra, student council, psychology club.
"I remember having talks in our office," Becker said. "We challenged each other. She was always concerned about others and how Southeast could be a better place for all students, a more accepting place for all students."
This equity-guided, progressive outlook was perhaps a sign of things to come for Singh Bais, whose desire to see the world led her to India — where her family hails from the affluent, aristocratic strata — for a gap year after graduation and New York, where she landed a prestigious modeling gig at 18.
From there, the runway — both literal and figurative — was endless for Singh Bais, who modeled for magazines and media; walked runways in London, Singapore and Hong Kong; and even took part in a Miss Teen India competition.
She enrolled at Lady Shri Ram College to study psychology and continued her studies in London, where she met her husband. The two moved to New York — her husband to study business at Columbia and Singh Bais to pursue her Ph.D. in psychology.
Throughout it all, she challenged stereotypes and labels, bridging seemingly contrarian lifestyles — feminist, psychologist and model — together.
"It's just really simplistic to say, 'Models are dumb, and academics are frumpy,'" she said. "It's something that subconsciously and sometimes very overtly is used to limit women."
And while she still models, Singh Bais is extremely selective with the companies she works with. She once turned down a deal with Victoria's Secret because the company wanted to pay in clothing and has refused to model for the skin cream industry because of its problematic history with race.
"I could have got a very lucrative sort of sponsorship to be the face of this, and I'm like, 'This is wrong,'" she said.
For someone who has used her platform to advance conversations on women's right and climate change, the principled stands make sense.
And her curriculum vitae continues to expand. In 2017, she became the youngest chair of Amnesty's Malaysia division before landing on the global board, and two years later, was named a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.
Singh Bais addressed politicians from across the world on leadership and mental health in China recently, and last year took part in the World Economic Forum's virtual summit in Davos. She has also contributed to the forum's global strategic report.
And at her Malaysia psychology practice, Singh Bais works with patients dealing with trauma in addition to consultations for businesses.
"I'm talking all day to people," she says.
McEntarffer, Singh Bais' psychology teacher at Southeast, always knew his student would make a great clinical psychologist.
"She was always curious about the reality of things," said McEntarffer, who now teaches AP Research at Lincoln North Star High School. "It was definitely learning beyond what it took to get a good grade."
Singh Bais still visits Nebraska occasionally — including in 2015 when she was honored as a distinguished alumnus at Southeast — but COVID-19 has made it difficult to travel.
While she recalls Lincoln and Southeast as a welcoming place for diverse students, there are things that have frustrated her about the U.S., including political divisiveness and a rise in hate crimes. But she roots for Nebraska, too, most recently when the state handed Joe Biden an electoral vote.
She says students in Nebraska today should be willing to step outside their comfort zone and explore, to look past the often myopic lens that sometimes clouds the American worldview.
"When needed, lose a battle, win the war, swim upstream, and then it will take you to places you can't imagine," she said.
McEntarffer and Becker still stay in contact with Bais Singh. Becker texts her regularly, she said, while McEntarffer will shoot her a congratulations when she takes a new position.
"I can't wait to see what she does next," Becker said. "She's a Knight in shining armor."
