'Knight in shining armor' — Lincoln Southeast grad making waves on world stage

It's these roots in Lincoln and Nebraska that still guide Singh Bais and her work — most recently as the chair on the international board of Amnesty International, the world's largest human rights organization (the group's colors, she notes, are black and yellow like Southeast's).

It was in Rob McEntarffer's psychology class at Southeast, for example, that Singh Bais first learned about the study of the mind, and it was from principal Nancy Becker that she learned how to lead with compassion and curiosity. And despite her busy lifestyle, Singh Bais still stays in touch with them.

"How heartwarming (it is) to see these teachers and educators still nurture and cheer me on. It's so beautiful, and I'm so grateful," she said.

Becker remembers Singh Bais — who went by Angela Singh during her time at Southeast — as a fun-loving, passionate student involved in practically everything: orchestra, student council, psychology club.

"I remember having talks in our office," Becker said. "We challenged each other. She was always concerned about others and how Southeast could be a better place for all students, a more accepting place for all students."