King's daughter headlines UNL's MLK Week events

Bernice A. King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be a part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's MLK Week celebration.

She will virtually participate in a moderated conversation at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 28 as part of the commemoration, which is the final event of UNL's MLK Week.

The day also includes the announcement of the "Fulfilling the Dream" award recipients, who are recognized for promoting MLK's goals in the community.

King is the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. She promotes Nonviolence365, formerly known as Kingian Nonviolence, to continue her family's efforts to make change peacefully, while encouraging others to do the same.

She has trained people to make change without violence and held conversations with educators, law enforcement, business leaders, gang members and others in the community as part of Nonviolence365.

Lincoln and UNL community members are invited to listen to the conversation, celebrate the award recipients and watch performances by the Nebraska Repertory Theatre and the St. Louis Black Repertory Company. Reservations can be made at mlkweek.unl.edu.