 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
King's daughter headlines UNL's MLK Week events
View Comments
editor's pick

King's daughter headlines UNL's MLK Week events

{{featured_button_text}}

Bernice A. King, the daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be a part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's MLK Week celebration. 

She will virtually participate in a moderated conversation at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 28 as part of the commemoration, which is the final event of UNL's MLK Week.

Bernice A. King

Bernice A. King

The day also includes the announcement of the "Fulfilling the Dream" award recipients, who are recognized for promoting MLK's goals in the community.

King is the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change. She promotes Nonviolence365, formerly known as Kingian Nonviolence, to continue her family's efforts to make change peacefully, while encouraging others to do the same.

Annual MLK freedom breakfast canceled because of COVID-19

She has trained people to make change without violence and held conversations with educators, law enforcement, business leaders, gang members and others in the community as part of Nonviolence365.

Lincoln and UNL community members are invited to listen to the conversation, celebrate the award recipients and watch performances by the Nebraska Repertory Theatre and the St. Louis Black Repertory Company. Reservations can be made at mlkweek.unl.edu.

MLK Youth Rally will be held virtually this year

PHOTOS FROM THE 2019 RALLY AND MARCH

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News