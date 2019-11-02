Lancaster County 4-H has named Beverlee Keller of Lincoln winner of the November “Heart of 4-H" award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
A 4-H volunteer for four years, Keller is a superintendent of the 4-H Home Environment areas at the Lancaster County Super Fair. She also helps at the Bicycle Safety Contest, Fashion Show judging, Furniture Painting workshop and many Clover College workshops.
You have free articles remaining.
“4-H is such a great program for kids,” Keller says. “With all of the different projects, there is something for each of them. It introduces them to new areas of learning. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is the one-on-one with the kids during Clover College sessions -- watching them trying their hand at the project they are learning about, and then to see their excitement with their finished product. It’s fun to see the growth in not only their abilities from year to year, but also in their leadership skills.”